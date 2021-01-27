ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $48.61. 1,555,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 869,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,706,000 after acquiring an additional 499,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2,587.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

