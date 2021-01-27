Accel Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 38,980 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 104,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 148.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

PFF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. 147,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,550. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

