Accel Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 5,083 ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.79. 130,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.20. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $169.91.

