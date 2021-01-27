Accel Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,993 ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.88. 2,017,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117,153. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $114.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35.

