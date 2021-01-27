Accel Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.58. 55,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,221. The stock has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

