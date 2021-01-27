Accel Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 110,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Over the last three months, insiders bought 528,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,481. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.06. The stock had a trading volume of 72,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,072. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.43 and its 200-day moving average is $180.93. The company has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

