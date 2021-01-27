Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 5,175 Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.08. The company had a trading volume of 448,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,783. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.