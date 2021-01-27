Accel Wealth Management Takes $387,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,589. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

