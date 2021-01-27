Accel Wealth Management Takes $450,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,024 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,592 shares of company stock worth $21,918,638. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,566. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.16. The company has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

