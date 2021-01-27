Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $13.63. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 15,951 shares.

AXDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,966,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,564 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

