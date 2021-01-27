Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $53.05 and last traded at $55.14. Approximately 1,965,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,126,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

Specifically, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $5,896,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $23,073,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $13,449,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

