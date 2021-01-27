Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACCYY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. AlphaValue cut Accor to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ACCYY opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

