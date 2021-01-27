AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Price Up 26.2%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s stock price rose 26.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 28,885,939 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 11,916,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

