Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

