Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $129.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

