Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.61

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.61 and last traded at $129.18, with a volume of 7422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

