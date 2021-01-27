Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,759.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.02 or 0.04150073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.72 or 0.00409005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.72 or 0.01275974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.00542219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00431484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00269033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00022657 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.