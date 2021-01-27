Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.21. 579,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 655,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $31.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.