adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €310.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €310.00 ($364.71) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €268.72 ($316.14).

FRA ADS opened at €276.70 ($325.53) on Monday. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €289.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €271.49.

adidas AG (ADS.F) Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

