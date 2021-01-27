adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADDYY. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $168.91 on Wednesday. adidas has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 123.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.62.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

