Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $520.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $522.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADBE traded down $16.28 on Wednesday, hitting $460.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.48. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 70.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after buying an additional 412,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

