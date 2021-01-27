Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $111.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.43. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

