Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,302,000 after acquiring an additional 287,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,720,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,004,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.53. 2,370,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,213,996. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

