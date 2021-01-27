Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 127.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

