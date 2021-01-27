Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of AMD opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

