Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.09. 2,130,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,213,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

