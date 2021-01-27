Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.76.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

