Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 257.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 769,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,088,000 after purchasing an additional 554,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $265.92 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $719.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.45 and its 200 day moving average is $267.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.