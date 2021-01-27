Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ball by 57.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Ball by 47.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,670 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Ball by 6,990.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 508,923 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ball by 335.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 464,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Ball by 207.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 525,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 354,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

