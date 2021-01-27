Adviser Investments LLC Has $594,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securiti reduced their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

