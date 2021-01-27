Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 931 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE PM opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.