Adviser Investments LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,247 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

