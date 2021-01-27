Adviser Investments LLC Sells 44 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $296.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

