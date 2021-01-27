Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $6.20. Aemetis shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 28,378 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $191.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aemetis stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

