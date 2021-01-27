AerCap (NYSE:AER) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Cowen

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target raised by Cowen from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -152.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. AerCap has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,285,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

