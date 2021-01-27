Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

AERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AERI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 1,177,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,754. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

