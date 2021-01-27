Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 452.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

AJRD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

