Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Down 5.1%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.72. 2,637,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,140,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $505.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

