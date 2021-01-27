Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1,015.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after buying an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after buying an additional 546,524 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of AFL opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

