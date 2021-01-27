Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $51.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

