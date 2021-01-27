Agrolot Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (AGLT)

Agrolot (CURRENCY:AGLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Agrolot has a total market capitalization of $8,875.15 and approximately $68.00 worth of Agrolot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrolot token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Agrolot has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00050374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00133391 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00296246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00068816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00070927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036818 BTC.

Agrolot Token Profile

Agrolot’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,751,539 tokens. The official website for Agrolot is agrolot.io. Agrolot’s official Twitter account is @agrolot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Agrolot is steemit.com/@agrolot.

Buying and Selling Agrolot

