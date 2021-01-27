AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $762,670.89 and approximately $85,272.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AIDOC is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars.

