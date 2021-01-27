Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFLYY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. Analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.