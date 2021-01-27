Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.97 Million

Analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post $508.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.54 million and the highest is $517.40 million. Air Lease posted sales of $548.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,122. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.