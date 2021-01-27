Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Raised by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Shares of APD stock opened at $277.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

