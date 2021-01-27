Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stake Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,370 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Akamai Technologies worth $42,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.35. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

