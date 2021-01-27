Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DETNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $23.45 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

