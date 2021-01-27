Alamos Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,308 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average volume of 2,051 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,485 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 85.9% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953,210 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,052 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 11.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,069,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,272,000 after purchasing an additional 734,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

