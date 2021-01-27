Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ALK opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

