Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives $71.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. 7,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,317. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. Albany International has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

